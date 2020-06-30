Anafi USA enterprise drone flies 32x zoom 4K video and thermal cameras

Parrot has launched a rugged drone for first responders, firefighters, search-and-rescue operatives, security agencies and survey/inspection workers. The Anafi USA features a 32x zoom 4K HDR camera and FLIR thermal camera, can fly for up to 32 minutes per charge and has a top speed of 13.42 mph.

Two years after unfolding the Anafi camera drone for consumers, Parrot says that the 500-g (1.1-lb) Anafi USA can be unfolded, powered on, linked with the controller and up in the air in less than 55 seconds, an important consideration for emergency services. It's reported to be the quietest in its class, throwing out 79 dB at 50 cm (19.6 in) above the ground.

The drone's 32x zoom setup is built around two 21-MP cameras that should allow operators to focus in on objects from up to 5 km (3.1 mi) away. Meanwhile, the FLIR BOSON thermal camera can look for hot or cold spots from up to 2 km (1.2 mi) away. Steady shots come courtesy of a combination of a stabilized gimbal and 3-axis digital stabilization technology.

The drone is IP53-certified, meaning it can be flown in wet weather, and it can withstand winds up to 15 meters per second. Operators can create a flight plan and have the drone fly autonomously, they can set a home location for the end of the mission, or when the drone runs low on power or goes out of range, and keep tabs on it via GPS location capture, which could also provide boots on the ground personnel with points of interest to investigate.

The Anafi USA drone, flight case and controller Parrot

Parrot says that users can look forward to the same kind of security, durability and imaging chops as the Short-Range Reconnaissance drone that was designed for the US Army. Photos and video are AES-XTS 512-bit encrypted to the drone's SD card, which includes a feature that ensures the saved data can't be read if the drone or card are lost or stolen.

Firmware is signed to prevent unauthorized modification of system software, the connection between drone and remote controller is via WPA2-secured 802.11n dual-band Wi-Fi, and the drone's privacy and security features are complaint with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation.

The French firm says that its open-source SDK (Software Development Kit) supports a growing number of professional services, such as Kittyhawk, DroneSense and Survae, and that the drone is also compatible with Pix4Dreact mapping software, which allows users to transform images into 2D maps on a laptop.

The Anafi USA drone will go up for pre-order on July 27 for US$7,000, ahead of August availability.

Product page: Anafi USA