Ducati motors into Intermot 2018 with three new ScramblersView gallery - 51 images
Ducati continues its Joyvolution model upgrades with the announcement of three fresh Scrambler motos. The Full Throttle, Café Racer and Desert Sled were revealed earlier today at Intermot 2018 in Cologne, Germany.
Ducati says that in the four years since launching the Scrambler brand at Intermot 2014, over 55,000 bikes have been sold around the world. We got to ride one of the retro-styled Scramblers in 2015 and welcomed the fresh new direction, even if the test bike proved a bit too small for us. Last month, Ducati embarked on its "Joyvolution" model upgrade campaign by revealing the 2019 Scrambler Icon, which is enjoying its first public outing at Intermot 2018.
Now the Icon is being joined by three more Scramblers, which follow that moto in style and technical features. All have an engine that's been painted black, LED headlights with daylight running, auto-off LED indicators, an intercom-based multimedia system that caters for music listening and conversation with the passenger, Bosch Cornering ABS, and softer-feel hydraulic clutch control.
They all feature the same 6-speed 803cc L-Twin as the Icon, which produces 73 hp at 8,250 rpm, and 49 lb.ft (67 Nm) of torque at 5.750 rpm.
The Full Throttle (pictured above) riffs off of the flat track Scrambler which had California's Frankie Garcia on its back in the 2018 Super Hooligan Championship. It's been designed to have a dirt track competition feel, sporting a 2-tone black-yellow teardrop tank with a white stripe around the belly, flat-track seat with a USB port in the under-seat storage compartment, and a sport tail piece. A low-slung tapered handlebar also features, along with a short mudguard to the front and dual-silencer exhaust.
The Café Racer Scrambler (above) references "the bikes that roared down British streets in the '60s" and is inspired by the Ducati 125GP Desmo. It has 17-inch spoked wheels, aluminum mirrors at the ends of the handlebar and sports the number "54" on each side panel in honor of road racer Bruno Spiaggiari. Its nose gets its own fairing, there's a dual tailpipe exhaust and it features a radial front brake pump for sport bike-like stopping performance.
For the Desert Sled (above), Ducati says it's looking to tap into the spirit of classic American off-roaders and has included an Off Road Riding Mode that disengages the ABS for "down-in-the-dirt fun." Elsewhere, this Scrambler has adjustable Kayaba suspension, a type-approved headlight mesh guard that lends an off-road feel, as do the high mudguards above spoked wheels on black rims, and an engine skid pan.
We've included lots of photos in the gallery, including some from the show floor at Intermot 2018. Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.
Source: Ducati
