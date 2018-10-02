Ducati says that in the four years since launching the Scrambler brand at Intermot 2014, over 55,000 bikes have been sold around the world. We got to ride one of the retro-styled Scramblers in 2015 and welcomed the fresh new direction, even if the test bike proved a bit too small for us. Last month, Ducati embarked on its "Joyvolution" model upgrade campaign by revealing the 2019 Scrambler Icon, which is enjoying its first public outing at Intermot 2018.

