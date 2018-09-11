Now, it's fair to say the original ad campaign was even worse, and that the Scrambler's runaway success in 2015 was a gigantic boon for Ducati that nobody really saw coming. But boy, does this cheese and ham feel tired in 2018. And you can bet your bottom dollar anyone who owns one of these things is about to get texts from their riding buddies saying "how's the Joyvolution going, buddy? Joyvolving along nicely?"