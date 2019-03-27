"Like the cigarette companies, they are in the business of getting people addicted to nicotine or keeping them addicted to it," Herrera says. "That's particularly true when it comes to young people. Any purported health benefit of these devices over conventional cigarettes, even if proven at some point to be true for some smokers, is not an excuse to turn another generation of kids into addicts. Common-sense regulations to prevent youth addiction need to be in place – and should have been in place from the get go."