"We're throwing away the first three hours of the seismogram and what we're looking at is between three and 10 hours after a large earthquake happens," says Hrvoje Tkalčic, co-author of the study. "We want to get rid of the big signals. Using a global network of stations, we take every single receiver pair and every single large earthquake – that's many combinations – and we measure the similarity between the seismograms. That's called cross correlation, or the measure of similarity. From those similarities we construct a global correlogram – a sort of fingerprint of the Earth."