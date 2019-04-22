"This type of vehicle will fit into the fleet mix of every type of inner city delivery service in the world," EAV founder Adam Barmby tells us. "And where ultra-low or zero-emission zones are active, this form of transport can run through bike lanes, pedestrian zones and legally park anywhere without the worry (currently) of getting a ticket. They are also the most viable short-term solution to going electric, as the infrastructure needed to charge these vehicles is so slight and the running costs so small."