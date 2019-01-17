As with the 79S, the Ecovacs Deebot 711 is compatible with both Amazon's Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Its app is available for both Android and Apple devices as well. Control of the vacuum can be managed through that app, which allows setup of automated scheduling for cleaning, remote-control for manual driving of the vacuum (handy for cleaning up a specific mess or giving the cat a ride across the room), status checkup from afar, and so on. The voice-activated setup is through Alexa or Google, allowing simple commands like "Ask Deebot to clean" or "Ask Deebot to charge."