Perhaps the most realistic analogy we have between a futurist film and current research today is Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind from 2004. That film was set in a world where scientists have the technology to accurately delete specific memories, and the story follows a couple who meet up for the second time, after having both undergone the memory erasing procedure. These two new studies raise the provocative prospect that in the future it may be entirely possible to either suppress unwanted memories, or at the very least rewrite any emotional attachment we have to a given memory.