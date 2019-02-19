According to the designers, fleets of the robots will be permanently housed in undersea docking stations at locations such as offshore drilling rigs. That way, instead of having to be repeatedly lowered into the water and then retrieved, they can simply be "driven" in and out of the structures as needed – inclement weather, and lack of available surface vessels, will be no object. The robots will also be able to charge their batteries inside the stations, and swap between different manipulator tools depending on the task at hand.