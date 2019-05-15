Stunning observation tower runs rings around Danish forestView gallery - 30 images
Nestled in Gisselfeld Klosters Forest, about an hour's drive south of Copenhagen, Denmark, is a large new observation tower constructed from steel. The elegant structure, named Camp Adventure Tower, provides visitors with 360-degree views of the unspoiled landscape.
Designed by Effekt Architects, with Arup providing engineering expertise, the Camp Adventure Tower rises to a total height of 45-m (148-ft)-tall and is reached by a 900-m (almost 3,000-ft)-long pathway that zigzags through the forest. The tower is part of a larger outdoor experience that includes ziplines, treetop climbing, and more.
Unlike Heatherwick Studio's somewhat similar Vessel, in New York City, the Camp Adventure Tower is ascended using a 650 m (2,130 ft)-long ramp, rather than stairs. The architects were also keen that the focus was on the natural landscape.
"Nature provides the real experience," says Tue Foged, Partner at Effekt Architects. "We just made it more accessible and offered a series of new and alternate perspectives. The tower is shaped to enhance the experience of the visitor, shunning the typical cylindrical shape in favor of a curved profile with a slender waist and enlarged base and crown. This allows for better contact to the forest canopy moving up through the tower."
Structurally, the Camp Adventure Tower consists of a 650 ton (580 tonne) steel framework that has a rusted look, and wood, including locally-sourced oak. The build site was chosen because an existing gravel road was available to help bring in materials without unduly disturbing the forest floor, though a small temporary road was required too.
Construction on the project began back in May, 2018 and was completed this March.
Source: Effekt Architects
