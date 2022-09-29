Kindle Scribe lets users hand-write notes onto digital documents

While the Amazon Kindle does simulate the experience of reading a paper book, it doesn't let you hand-write notes onto the pages – at least, not until now. The new Kindle Scribe allows users to do exactly that, utilizing an included stylus.

Announced this Wednesday (Sept. 28th), the Kindle Scribe features what is described as "the world's first" 10.2-inch, 300 ppi (pixels per inch), front-lit, glare-free Paperwhite display, along with a stylus (referred to as a Pen) that doesn't require charging.

As is the case with previous Kindles, the Scribe can be utilized simply to read ebooks, PDFs or other imported digital documents. Should the reader wish to add a note, though, they simply grab the Pen and write that note in. Doing so is said to feel much like writing on real paper, thanks to the texture of the Paperwhite screen (the same claim has been made about the existing reMarkable 2 write-on e-reader/tablet).

Digital sticky notes can be assigned to specific pages of a document Amazon

Notes can either be written straight onto the digital page – which could make things a bit cluttered and messy-looking – or they can be written on a digital sticky note that is assigned to a specific page. Users can also create hand-written documents (such as do-to lists, meeting notes or journals) from scratch, utilizing a variety of supplied templates.

The Kindle Scribe itself is 5.8 mm thick, and is being offered in memory capacities of 16, 32 or 64 gigabytes. Buyers can also choose between Basic or Premium Pens.

Both Pens attach magnetically to the side of the e-reader, and support multiple line widths along with highlighter, eraser and undo tools. On the Basic, those tools are accessed only via an on-screen menu. The Premium, however, features a dedicated eraser on top, along with a customizable shortcut button – the latter can be assigned to tasks such as highlighting, or opening new sticky notes.

A variety of templates can be used to create purely hand-written documents Amazon

No hard figures are available on battery life, other than a statement that a single charge should be good for months of reading and weeks of writing.

Should you be interested in getting one, the Kindle Scribe can be preordered now via Amazon, with prices starting at US$339. It's scheduled to ship later this year.

Source: Amazon

