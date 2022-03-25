Latest E Ink display tech boosts color and contrast

Back in 2014, we saw some of the first examples of color E Ink technology. Things have certainly moved on since then, but even recent displays have looked somewhat washed out compared to LCD or OLED. Now the company has bumped up the color definition and contrast for the latest generation of its Advanced Color ePaper platform.

Though many of us will have encountered E Ink in e-readers, the technology has made its way into business applications such as digital signage thanks to its exceptionally low power draw. And this is the area E Ink's Gallery Plus technology is finding use.

Where the color E Ink used in e-readers like the PocketBook InkPad Color has a color depth of 4,096, digital signage needs to be more color rich if passers-by are to take any notice.

The company's latest generation full color ePaper module mixes four color pigments at each pixel to produce "a color gamut ideally reaching 60,000" and benefits from a contrast ratio increase of 40 percent compared to the previous generation. This combination is reported to result in an overall look that's comparable to color prints.

E Ink Gallery Plus features a wider color gamut and improved contrast compared to the previous generation, for a printed poster-like visual experience E Ink Holdings

The technology hasn't been developed for use in e-readers, though such advances may trickle down over time. The end goal here is to replace printed posters used for advertising and information displays. E Ink Gallery Plus is being made available for indoor commercial signage in a number of different display sizes – including 13.3-inch, 25.3-inch and 28-inch – and is already in use for digital displays in the Taipei Metro.

Source: E Ink