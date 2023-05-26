© 2023 New Atlas
Electronics

Retro-cool Fineday 3.0 Bluetooth keyboard brings back the clickety-clack

By Ben Coxworth
May 26, 2023
Retro-cool Fineday 3.0 Bluetooth keyboard brings back the clickety-clack
The Fineday 3.0 Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard is presently on Kickstarter
The Fineday 3.0 Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard is presently on Kickstarter
View 5 Images
The Fineday can be hard-wired if desired
1/5
The Fineday can be hard-wired if desired
The Fineday 3.0 Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard is presently on Kickstarter
2/5
The Fineday 3.0 Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard is presently on Kickstarter
The Fineday is being offered in a choice of three colors
3/5
The Fineday is being offered in a choice of three colors
The Fineday is claimed to tip the scales at 3.9 lb (1.8 kg)
4/5
The Fineday is claimed to tip the scales at 3.9 lb (1.8 kg)
Each of the Fineday's keys is actually a German-made Cherry MX Blue keyswitch, which is backlit by an LED
5/5
Each of the Fineday's keys is actually a German-made Cherry MX Blue keyswitch, which is backlit by an LED
View gallery - 5 images

Although electric typewriters have been made almost entirely obsolete, there's still something to be said for the satisfying "clickety-clack" of their keys. Well, that sound and feel is back, in the all-aluminum Fineday 3.0 Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Korean-designed Fineday can be wirelessly paired via Bluetooth 5.0 to a Windows or Mac computer, or to an iOS or Android tablet or smartphone. It's possible to prop the mobile devices up in a slot on the keyboard, so they sit where the paper would go on a typewriter.

The keyboard can also be hardwired, if users don't want to go wireless. If they do go with Bluetooth, the device will require two AA batteries as a power source – there's no word on battery life.

Both the Fineday's main body and the faces of all its keys are made of anodized 6063 aircraft-grade aluminum. The characters are actually engraved into the keys, so they shouldn't wear away nearly as fast as those on a regular keyboard. Each key is actually a German-made Cherry MX Blue keyswitch, and is backlit by an LED.

The Fineday is being offered in a choice of three colors
The Fineday is being offered in a choice of three colors

Along with those keys, the Fineday also has left- and right-hand paper-roller-like knobs, along with a carriage-return lever. These aren't just ornamental, as the left knob adjusts the brightness of the LEDs, the right one adjusts the volume of the paired device, and the lever serves as a secondary enter/return "key."

Assuming the Fineday 3.0 reaches production, a pledge of US$655 will get you one in your color choice of black, navy or dark green. The planned retail price is $1,100.

You can see and hear the keyboard in action, in the video below.

FINEDAY 3.0 Aluminum Edition: Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard

Sources: Kickstarter, Fineday

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

ElectronicsKickstarterRetroBluetooth KeyboardsAluminum
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!