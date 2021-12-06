© 2021 New Atlas
Electronics

NED microspeaker tech may open up new uses for earbuds

By Ben Coxworth
December 06, 2021
NED microspeaker tech may open...
The NED microspeaker, with a conventional earbud for scale
The NED microspeaker, with a conventional earbud for scale
View 3 Images
The NED microspeaker, with a conventional earbud for scale
1/3
The NED microspeaker, with a conventional earbud for scale
The NED microspeaker, placed on a one-euro cent coin
2/3
The NED microspeaker, placed on a one-euro cent coin
A simplified cut-away diagram of the NED microspeaker, showing the bending beams inside
3/3
A simplified cut-away diagram of the NED microspeaker, showing the bending beams inside
View gallery - 3 images

Although today's earbuds may seem fairly small, they're limited in form and function by the fact that their speakers require membranes and magnets. A new prototype microspeaker forgoes those limitations, potentially providing more uses for in-ear headphones.

The flat, square, chip-format Nanoscopic Electrostatic Drive (NED) microspeaker is being developed by German startup Arioso Systems, a spinoff of the larger Fraunhofer Institute for Photonic Microsystems. It measures just 10 to 20 square millimeters, and is made entirely of silicon.

Inside of the microspeaker is an array of tiny flexible beams, each one just 20 micrometers in length. When the voltage of an audio signal is applied to the device, it causes those beams to repeatedly bend toward one another. As they do so, they force air out of small openings in the top and bottom of the device. That pumped air produces pressure fluctuations in the ear, which are perceived as sound.

A simplified cut-away diagram of the NED microspeaker, showing the bending beams inside
A simplified cut-away diagram of the NED microspeaker, showing the bending beams inside

Not only is the NED microspeaker considerably smaller than conventional models, but because it incorporates no outer moving parts, it should use much less battery power. It also ought to be cheaper and easier to manufacture, utilizing conventional production techniques.

Additionally, by freeing up space inside earbuds and requiring less power to produce sound, the technology could allow new functions to be packed into them. Those functions might include instantaneous language translation, health-monitoring features, or the ability to pay for purchases using voice commands.

The NED tech could also be incorporated into smaller, better-performing hearing aids.

Sources: Fraunhofer, Arioso Systems

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

ElectronicsFraunhoferEarbudsHeadphonesSpeakersMEMS
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!