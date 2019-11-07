PrinCube may be the smallest color printer yet

In a perfect world, the only objects that anyone would ever wish to print on would be regular-sized sheets of paper. Given that this isn't a perfect world, though, oddly-named startup The God Things has created what it claims is the smallest-ever mobile color printer – the PrinCube.

Not completely a stand-alone device, the PrinCube communicates via Wi-Fi with an iOS/Android app on the user's smartphone or computer. Utilizing that app, the user is able to create colored text – or import text, photos or other graphics – which are then wirelessly relayed to the diminutive inkjet printer's onboard memory.

Placed on pretty much any smooth surface, the PrinCube proceeds to print out that content as the user moves it horizontally by hand. A couple of cardboard guides are included to help users print out photos or larger graphics in multiple stacked horizontal bands, or to print out messages consisting of stacked lines of text.

Per single pass, the PrinCube prints a maximum of 14 mm high and 1.3 m (4.3 ft) in length The God Things

According to its makers, one 2-hour USB charge of the PrinCube's 900-mAh lithium battery should be good for six hours of runtime, with one tri-color ink cartridge able to fully print across 415 pieces of A4 paper. The whole rig weighs a claimed 160 grams (5.6 oz), cartridge included, and has a removable bottom cover that protects the print head while the device is stuffed into a pocket, bag or whatnot.

Should you be interested, the PrinCube is presently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. A pledge of US$109 will get you one, when and if it reaches production, with the planned retail price sitting at $199. It's demonstrated in the video below.

Source: Indiegogo