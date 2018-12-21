Developed by Stockholm-based PrintDreams, the XDR is a handheld inkjet printer that wirelessly communicates with a smartphone app via Wi-Fi. Full-color graphics are created on that app, and then transmitted to the PrintBrush. A USB cable can alternatively be used to transfer data, plus up to four image files can be stored in the XDR's own internal flash memory, so it can later be used without a smartphone (or tablet or laptop) present.