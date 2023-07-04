© 2023 New Atlas
Sol Reader puts bookworms right inside their ebooks

By Ben Coxworth
July 04, 2023
The Sol Reader is priced at $350
The Sol Reader is priced at $350
If you're a really avid reader, you may resent the visual distractions that keep you from becoming thoroughly immersed in a book. That's where the Sol Reader comes in, as it fills your vision with text.

Looking not unlike a set of VR goggles, the device is linked via Bluetooth to an iOS/Android app on the user's smartphone.

Third-party EPUB files (such as ebooks) are streamed from that phone to the Sol Reader, where their text is displayed in dual side-lit E Ink screens – one for each eye. It should be noted that users can still see their surroundings via their peripheral vision.

The brightness of the warm-white LEDs can be manually adjusted, although an external light sensor also automatically adjusts the brightness according to ambient lighting conditions. It's additionally possible to adjust the diopter range of each eyepiece. This means that glasses or contact lenses shouldn't be necessary for most users.

Other features include an adjustable silicone nosepiece, a wireless handheld remote which is used to scroll and flip pages, plus a claimed 25-hour runtime per two-hour battery charge.

The Sol Reader can be preordered from the Sol website – in color choices of black, silver, gold or blue – for US$350. It should ship this fall (Northern Hemisphere).

Source: Sol

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

