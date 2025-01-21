Super-functional remote packs a wireless mouse, trackpad and laser beam

There are wireless computer mice, touchpads, TV remotes, and laser pointers … and then there's the Xring D13. It combines all of those tools in one wireless device, which could be yours for US$109.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the D13 is made by the Xring electronics company.

At the front end of the device is a wireless mouse, complete with left- and right-click buttons along with a scroll wheel. Directly below the mouse is a wireless touchpad, just like a miniature version of the one on your laptop. Both the mouse and the touchpad are operated using the thumb of the hand holding the D13.

The device utilizes either Bluetooth or 2.4G to connect to third-party electronics such as smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and laptop or desktop computers (via an included USB-C dongle).

The device reportedly tips the scales at 20 g (0.7 oz) Xring

When viewing video content, clicking or long-pressing the D13's mouse allows users to perform actions like shuttling through videos and adjusting volume. Its scroll wheel is utilized to scroll through lists of videos, while its touchpad lets users like, share, and bookmark them.

The D13 can also be used to wirelessly control the camera of a linked smartphone or tablet, plus it can flip the pages of an e-book on a linked e-reader (in case reaching forward and simply doing so via the screen just isn't an option).

Of course, the device can additionally be utilized to perform all the usual mousing functions when paired to a computer, including wirelessly controlling audio-visual presentations. In the latter scenario, pressing and holding the trackpad activates the device's built-in laser pointer.

The Xring D13 is available in color choices of black or gray Xring

According to its designers, one 1.5-hour charge of the D13's 150-mAh lithium battery should be good for about 10 days of typical use. And assuming everything goes according to plan, a pledge of $109 will get you an Xring D13 of your very own. The planned retail price is $207.

Its functions are demonstrated in the video below.

Xring D13: Air Mouse for All Devices and Scenarios

Source: Kickstarter

