Elliptical Stroller is exactly what its name implies
Elliptical bikes may provide a good form of low-impact exercise for people who want to get out and about, but what if you're a new parent with a baby that you don't want to leave at home? Well, that's why Pier Paolo Visconti invented the Elliptical Stroller.
The device consists of two main parts – a baby carriage in the front, and an elliptical drive mechanism in the back. That mechanism folds up and forward when not in use, allowing the Elliptical Stroller to also be used as a regular walk-behind stroller. Dual disc brakes bring it to a stop.
Visconti is currently looking for a manufacturing partner to help take the product to market, and can be contacted via the link at the bottom of the page. He's aiming at a retail price of about US$1,250. If that's a little beyond your budget, he's also patented an elliptical drive mechanism that can be added to most existing strollers, which should hopefully sell for around $150.
The Elliptical Stroller can be seen in action, in the video below. And if skateboarding is more your cup of tea, then you might want to check out the Quinny Longboardstroller.
Source: Elliptical Stroller
