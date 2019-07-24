The researchers found that chicks not only hear and respond to the alarm calls of their parents while still inside the egg, but that once hatched, those same chicks were developmentally and behaviorally different to chicks who'd never been exposed to the adult alarm calls. That on it's own is interesting, but what happens when an egg that's been exposed to parental alarm calls is placed into a clutch with another egg which hasn't ever heard these vocalizations? The second egg develops in similar ways to the first. Thus, it seems some kind of communication between embryos is happening, most likely through vibratory cues.