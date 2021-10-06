© 2021 New Atlas
Energy

World's largest offshore wind turbine starts operating at 14 MW

By Paul Ridden
October 06, 2021
The Haliade-X prototype is now running at 14 MW
The Haliade-X 14 stands 260 meters tall, and each blade measures 107 m for a swept area of 38,000 m2
The Haliade-X 14 stands 260 meters tall, and each blade measures 107 m for a swept area of 38,000 m2

More than three years after revealing plans to build a monster offshore wind turbine called the Haliade-X, GE Renewable Energy has announced that the prototype of the latest and most powerful member of the family has started operating at 14 MW in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The first version in the Haliade-X platform became the first offshore wind turbine to operate at 12 megawatts (MW) in November 2019. The uprated Haliade-X 13 model launched in 2020 and received its type certification in January of this year, and now GE Renewable Energy has become the first in the industry to run a turbine at 14 MW.

Essentially an enhanced version of the other turbines in the platform, each of the Haliade-X 14's blades measures 107 m (351 ft) long, it stands 260 m (853 ft) high and the company reckons that the turbine has the potential to produce up to 74 GWh of energy each year.

The flagship of the Haliade-X platform will make its commercial debut at the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm some 130 km (80 miles) off the North East coast of England, where 87 turbines will be installed. Each of the three phases of the project is expected to have a generation capacity of 1.2 GW, with all three reported capable of powering some six million homes when the "world's biggest offshore wind farm" is up and running in 2026.

GE Renewable Energy has now started the process to get the 14 MW model ready for certification.

Of course the Haliade-X 14 might not be the world's largest and most powerful offshore wind turbine for long, with Denmark's Vestas already nipping at its heels with the – still in development – V236-15.0 MW model, which is due to be built next year and enter serial production in 2024.

Source: GE

