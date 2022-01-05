Nailable Timberline Energy Shingles aim to popularize home solar

Laying a path for a more solarized future, Silicon Valley's GAF Energy has launched the Timberline Solar charging system at CES 2022. Replacing the rack-mounted panels on which traditional residential roof solar systems rely, Timberline Energy Shingles (ES) take on an ultra-thin, flat-mounted form that installs just like a regular shingle. The Timberline panels nail down with ease, blend more naturally with a home's aesthetics and stand strong against winds up to 130 mph.

If the name "GAF Timberline" sounds familiar, it's likely because you've heard of GAF Timberline roof shingles. GAF describes itself as North America's largest roofing manufacturer, and Timberline shingles are readily available through major retailers like Home Depot and Lowe's.

Spun off in 2019, GAF Energy is GAF's solar product arm and currently offers the Decotech line of low-profile solar panels. With Timberline Solar, GAF Energy rolls out a simpler solar panel with the same flush, weather-resistant form as traditional Timberline shingles. It calls the Timberline Solar ES the world's first nailable solar shingle and adds on the same 130-mph (209-km/h) wind resistance and limited lifetime warranty that apply to Timberline HD shingle products.

GAF will roll Timberline Solar installations into full roof installations using its nationwide network of installers GAF Energy

GAF Energy admits that it's not the first to innovate a more fully roof-integrated solar panel system, citing Dow and Tesla as others that have done similar work. However, it does believe the ease with which the Timberline shingles install, combined with GAF's leading place in the roofing market and nationwide installer network, will allow its product to break through in a way that others have not, making residential solar charging more commonplace.

"Solar roofs are the future of clean energy, and Timberline Solar is the game-changing innovation that will get us there," declares GAF Energy president Martin DeBono. "We have the capacity to scale this technology like no one else through GAF, bringing an integrated solar product that is weatherproof, affordable, and design-minded to homeowners across the country.

Timberline Solar shingles don't blend as completely as Tesla's Solar Roof tiles do, but their flat, shingle-style installation does look significantly cleaner and less bulky than rack-based installations. The only part of the system that really stands out is the series of cross members separating panel columns.

Timberline Solar shingles blend neatly with the look and orientation of regular GAF shingles GAF Energy

Because Timberline solar shingles install just like traditional shingles, they integrate naturally with GAF shingles into a full-roof installation, rather than having to be installed separately over top the roof. Incorporating solar into a new home build or roof replacement will be a one-project, one-contractor process that leverages GAF's wide-reaching installer network. The entire roof will then be protected under a single warranty. GAF Energy says that pricing will be comparable to the cost of installing a new roof plus a separate rack-mounted solar array.

The Timberline Solar system will take home three Innovation Awards from this year's CES, including a Best of Innovation for Smart Cities. GAF Energy plans to launch in select markets before expanding availability, and those interested in the possibility of topping their homes with a Timberline Solar installation can find more information and contact GAF Energy through the website linked below. GAF Energy will assemble the Timberline Solar products at its San Jose headquarters.

Source: GAF Energy