© 2021 New Atlas
Environment

Norwegian app designed to sleuth out sources of sea plastic pollution

By Ben Coxworth
April 08, 2021
Norwegian app designed to sleu...
Users will photograph individual items, and provide their GPS coordinates
Users will photograph individual items, and provide their GPS coordinates
View 1 Image
Users will photograph individual items, and provide their GPS coordinates
1/1
Users will photograph individual items, and provide their GPS coordinates

When you see plastic trash washed up on the shore, don't you wish there was something you could do? Besides just picking it up, that is? Well, a new app may soon be able to determine where that garbage came from, so action can be taken.

Currently in development at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), the app is intended to be utilized mainly by clean-up crews – although it could also be used by members of the public, as they walk along the shoreline. Whenever they spot a particularly noticeable piece of plastic waste, they will use the app to photograph the item, and to enter its GPS coordinates.

By accessing a visual database that is presently being created, the app will be able to identify what the object is. Additionally, by accounting for factors such as prevailing currents, tides and weather patterns, the app should be able to determine the approximate oceanic route taken by the item, in order for it to have ended up where it did.

If any suspected sources of such waste are located along that route, they may be paid a visit by municipal authorities. Additionally, if it's found that plastics are accumulating more in particular locations, those places could be prioritized for clean-up efforts.

Plans call for around 100 people to test the app during Norwegian ocean-trash-picking projects, once it's been completed. It should be ready for a roll-out to the public by next spring (Northern Hemisphere).

"Actions to clean up plastic don’t do much good if you don’t deal with the sources of the plastic at the same time," says PhD candidate Christina Hellevik, who is part of the app-development team. "It’s urgent to find the sources of the plastic, and to make good decisions."

Source: Norwegian SciTech News

Tags

EnvironmentNorwegian University of Science and TechnologyOcean plasticsPollutionApps
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More