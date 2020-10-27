© 2020 New Atlas
Environment

Artificial tree hollows designed to house displaced wildlife

By Ben Coxworth
October 27, 2020
Artificial tree hollows design...
Prof. David Watson with one of the tree-hollow nesting boxes
Prof. David Watson with one of the tree-hollow nesting boxes
View 1 Image
Prof. David Watson with one of the tree-hollow nesting boxes
1/1
Prof. David Watson with one of the tree-hollow nesting boxes

Of all the things that merit a high-tech makeover, you would think that the humble bird-nesting box didn't need one. A new 3D-printed version, however, could go a long way towards restoring threatened species in the Australian wilderness.

When a series of huge bushfires ravaged the Australian countryside this year and last, an estimated 3 billion animals were either killed or displaced. Not only that, but a great number of of naturally occurring tree hollows were destroyed – a wide variety of birds, along with other small animals, make their homes in such hollows.

While the deployment of traditional wooden nesting boxes certainly would help provide new homes for the surviving wildlife, such boxes aren't nearly as insulated as the hollows, so they provide little protection from the midday heat. Additionally, while the hollows may last for a century or longer, the lifespan of a wooden bird box is typically no more than about 10 years.

With these limitations in mind, scientists at Australia's Charles Sturt University have created 3D-printed plastic nesting boxes that are similar in size, shape and appearance to the natural tree hollows. They feature a double-walled design that gives them thermal insulating qualities much like those of their natural counterparts, and they should last at least as long as real tree hollows.

In field tests conducted so far, wild red-rumped parrots were found to readily accept the boxes as nesting sites. Plans now call for the devices to be mounted on trees throughout various regions of Australia, where they will be available to displaced birds or other animals. They will be manufactured out of 100-percent recycled plastic by the company Habitech Ltd, starting later this year.

"With the recent bushfires, natural hollows are now vanishingly rare across entire regions and are in very high demand," says the lead scientist, Prof. David Watson. "At a time when we’re trying all kinds of different approaches to rebuild wildlife populations, large-scale installations of nest boxes and other artificial structures are a crucial element."

Source: Charles Sturt University

Tags

EnvironmentBirds3D PrintingConservationWildlifeTree
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More