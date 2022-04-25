© 2022 New Atlas
Environment

Made partially from algae, Blueview shoes are made to fully biodegrade

By Ben Coxworth
April 25, 2022
Made partially from algae, Blu...
Blueview shoes feature hemp/eucalyptus/cotton uppers, and soles made of an algae-based foam
Blueview shoes feature hemp/eucalyptus/cotton uppers, and soles made of an algae-based foam
View 3 Images
In the right conditions, Blueview shoes should completely biodegrade in under a year
1/3
In the right conditions, Blueview shoes should completely biodegrade in under a year
A pair of Blueview Pacific shoes will set you back US$135
2/3
A pair of Blueview Pacific shoes will set you back US$135
Blueview shoes feature hemp/eucalyptus/cotton uppers, and soles made of an algae-based foam
3/3
Blueview shoes feature hemp/eucalyptus/cotton uppers, and soles made of an algae-based foam
View gallery - 3 images

Discarded shoes are a particularly bulky form of waste, with their molded rubber soles joined to often synthetic uppers. Blueview shoes reportedly offer a greener alternative, however, as they're claimed to completely biodegrade once thrown away.

Developed by University of California-San Diego spinoff company Algenesis, Blueview shoes incorporate uppers made of machine-knitted hemp/eucalyptus yarn (plus a cotton canvas strap), along with in- and outsoles made of a proprietary polyurethane foam known as Soleic.

The latter is manufactured utilizing oil obtained from algae, as opposed to the more traditionally used petroleum oil. Algenesis previously used the material in a pair of biodegradable flip-flops.

The Blueview shoes – which are now in full production – are claimed to be comfortable and durable while in everyday use.

Once they do wear out, they can't simply be chucked in the garbage – at least, not if you want them to biodegrade. Instead, they have to be placed in a compost bin or a municipal composting facility, where they're exposed to air, moisture, and microorganisms which will break down the yarn, canvas and Soleic.

In the right conditions, Blueview shoes should completely biodegrade in under a year
In the right conditions, Blueview shoes should completely biodegrade in under a year

According to Algenesis, third-party studies have shown that in industrial composting conditions, the uppers completely biodegrade within a few months, while the soles do so in a bit less than one year. The shoes should also completely biodegrade if they end up in the ocean, although throwing them in the sea when you're done with them obviously isn't recommended.

Blueview shoes are currently being offered in one model, the Pacific. It's available in color choices of black or "sand dune," priced at US$135.

And while Algenesis states that its are the world's first biodegradable shoes, other companies to have previously made the "fully biodegradable" claim include OATS Shoes, Puma and Reebok.

Sources: University of California, Blueview

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

EnvironmentBiodegradableShoesFootwearUC San DiegoAlgae
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!