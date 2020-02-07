© 2020 New Atlas
Nike's Space Hippie shoes boast the company's lowest carbon footprint

By Ben Coxworth
February 07, 2020
Nike's Space Hippie shoes boas...
The Space Hippie lineup consists of four models, known (for now, at least) as the 01, 02, 03 and 04
The Space Hippie 01
The Space Hippie 02
The Space Hippie 03
The Space Hippie 04
A lot of raw material goes into the making of footwear, so the less that can be used, the better for the environment. Nike's new Space Hippie shoes were designed with that in mind, as they're composed largely of recycled materials.

Not unlike the Adidas x Parley, the Hippies' uppers are made mainly of a woven yarn, that is in turn made up of 100-percent recycled materials obtained from sources such as water bottles, discarded T-shirts, and yarn scraps. Even when other materials besides the yarn are taken into account, the uppers are still reportedly 90 percent recycled content by weight.

The cushioned insoles are made from reprocessed factory scraps of Nike's ZoomX foam, left over from production of the company's Vaporfly 4% runners. A substance known as Crater Foam is used for the soles – 15 percent of that material takes the form of ground-up waste rubber granules, with the rest consisting of "standard Nike foams."

All told, the Space Hippie lineup is claimed to have the lowest carbon footprint score of any Nike footwear ever made. That said, we're still waiting to hear back from the company regarding the recyclability of the shoes.

Should you be interested, all four Space Hippie models should be available this Spring (Northern Hemisphere) via Nike's SNKRS and SNEAKERS apps, and in select retailers. Pricing has yet to be announced.

Source: Nike

Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
