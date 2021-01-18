Recyclable alternative to Styrofoam made from paper waste

It's an unfortunate fact that many "cold chain" items such as food or medicine are shipped in single-use Styrofoam packaging, which is non-biodegradable and difficult to recycle. Such is not the case with a new material, however, which is made from discarded paper.

Developed by scientists at the Dresden University of Technology, the Styrofoam-alternative insulating medium is currently in the process of being commercialized by German company easy2cool.

Although the exact production process is a trade secret, it does involve first converting shredded paper waste into a slurry, then utilizing a special process to dry slabs of that slurry into mats of a cellulose-fiber material. The low density and narrow pore size of that material is claimed to give it a Styrofoam-like low thermal conductivity, allowing it to act as a highly effective form of insulation.

A 3-cm (1.2-in)-thick mat of the standard material made from recycled paper (left), along with an experimental mat made from virgin cellulose fibers TU Dresden

Unlike Styrofoam, however, the material can be fully recycled at existing facilities – plus it will biodegrade in landfills. Additionally, instead of requiring petroleum-based raw materials, the mats utilize waste that might otherwise be dumped or burned.

It should be noted that the mats currently incorporate a waterproof outer plastic film wrap, that has to be separated from the underlying insulating material for recycling. That said, the manufacturers are working on more sustainable alternatives, such as a cellulose-based external barrier layer that could be directly applied to the material.

Source: TU Dresden

