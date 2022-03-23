© 2022 New Atlas
Environment

Sawdust-based material could be an eco-friendly alternative to EPS foam

By Ben Coxworth
March 23, 2022
Sawdust-based material could b...
An assortment of items made from the recyclable, biodegradable material
An assortment of items made from the recyclable, biodegradable material
View 4 Images
The material is currently made of sawdust mixed with hemp hurds and a cellulose-based binder
1/4
The material is currently made of sawdust mixed with hemp hurds and a cellulose-based binder
Lokendra Pal works with samples of the material in his lab
2/4
Lokendra Pal works with samples of the material in his lab
An assortment of items made from the recyclable, biodegradable material
3/4
An assortment of items made from the recyclable, biodegradable material
The material can be pressed in a mold at high temperatures – or dissolved in a non-toxic solvent and then cast at room temperature – after which it's dried at low temperatures
4/4
The material can be pressed in a mold at high temperatures – or dissolved in a non-toxic solvent and then cast at room temperature – after which it's dried at low temperatures
View gallery - 4 images

While all non-recyclable plastics aren't very eco-friendly, expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam is particularly problematic, as it's bulky and frequently used in disposable packaging. It could one day be replaced by a new biodegradable material, however, made from sawdust.

The biomaterial is currently being developed at North Carolina State University, by a team led by professors Lokendra Pal and Lucian Lucia. Its chief ingredient is sawdust waste, which could be sourced from sawmills or other facilities. Although there are some other uses for sawdust, it's typically just burned or dumped in a landfill.

Once the sawdust is obtained and sieved, it's ground up in combination with agricultural waste products. The scientists are currently using hemp hurds, although we've been told that they will also be looking into other types of agri-waste, such as sugarcane- and banana-processing residue.

Whatever the case, the result is a powder, which is mixed with a binder made of plant-derived cellulose. That mixture can then be pressed in a mold at high temperatures – or dissolved in a non-toxic solvent and then cast at room temperature – after which it's dried at low temperatures. No water is used at any step in the process.

Lokendra Pal works with samples of the material in his lab
Lokendra Pal works with samples of the material in his lab

Not only can the resulting objects be recycled, but they will also completely biodegrade in salt water.

Pal and Lucia now plan on conducting pilot and commercial trials over the next six months, aimed mainly at exploring the material's use in packaging and food service products. They will also be performing more research on the material's biocompatibility, biodegradability, and its ability to be 3D-printed.

Source: North Carolina State University

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

EnvironmentNorth Carolina State UniversityWoodAgri-wastePlasticsRecyclableBiodegradable
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!