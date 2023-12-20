© 2023 New Atlas
Environment

Renewable energy rides solar cycle paths through Dutch provinces

By Paul Ridden
December 20, 2023
Renewable energy rides solar cycle paths through Dutch provinces
The provinces of North Holland and North Brabant in the Netherlands are each looking to cycle paths as a way to generate renewable energy
The provinces of North Holland and North Brabant in the Netherlands are each looking to cycle paths as a way to generate renewable energy
View 5 Images
The provinces of North Holland and North Brabant in the Netherlands are each looking to cycle paths as a way to generate renewable energy
1/5
The provinces of North Holland and North Brabant in the Netherlands are each looking to cycle paths as a way to generate renewable energy
1,000 m2 of cycle paths in each of the provinces are now home to Wattway Pack photovoltaic tiles
2/5
1,000 m2 of cycle paths in each of the provinces are now home to Wattway Pack photovoltaic tiles
Each Wattway Pack panel features photovoltaic cells housed within multiple resin layers to protect them from bike traffic
3/5
Each Wattway Pack panel features photovoltaic cells housed within multiple resin layers to protect them from bike traffic
"The challenge set by the provinces is for Wattway to produce 160 MWh/year of renewable energy in its first year, helping to supply the Dutch grid," said Wattway in a press statement
4/5
"The challenge set by the provinces is for Wattway to produce 160 MWh/year of renewable energy in its first year, helping to supply the Dutch grid," said Wattway in a press statement
The Wattway Pack panels are mounted atop existing cycle paths using adhesive, and will be monitored and maintained for the next 5 years
5/5
The Wattway Pack panels are mounted atop existing cycle paths using adhesive, and will be monitored and maintained for the next 5 years
View gallery - 5 images

The Dutch love to cycle. So much so that there are more than 35,000 km (over 56,000 miles) of cycle paths snaking through the Netherlands. Two of those bike routes have now been topped with photovoltaic cells to produce renewable energy while they face skyward.

Construction company the BAM Royal Group and the Colas Group's Wattway subsidiary have joined forces to install the latter's Wattway Pack panels on 1,000 m2 of bike paths in the North Holland province and another 1,000 m2 in the North Brabant area.

Unlike the ambitious Solar Roadways project, or even earlier bike path installs in the Netherlands, the Wattway "trafficable, renewable energy-producing photovoltaic panels" are installed over the top of existing cycle routes without needing to rip up the surface, and glued in place.

The PV cells in each panel are encased within multiple layers of resin to protect them from the wear and tear of daily bike traffic, and the setup is accompanied by an electrical cabinet with battery storage.

The Wattway Pack panels are mounted atop existing cycle paths using adhesive, and will be monitored and maintained for the next 5 years
The Wattway Pack panels are mounted atop existing cycle paths using adhesive, and will be monitored and maintained for the next 5 years

The Wattway Pack concept was originally launched back in 2015, and has since been rolled out across more than 50 pilot sites around the world – including a section of roadway through a Normandy village in 2016 – ahead of commercial launch in 2019. The company reports that efficiency has improved considerably since then, going from 119 Wp/m2 to 148 Wp/m2.

The target for the latest installation – cited as "the first project of this scale in the country" – is to produce 160 MWh of renewable energy during its first year, and beyond. Not a lot in the grand scheme of things, but every little helps in the provinces' battle to meet their eco targets. The sites will be monitored and maintained for 5 years.

Source: Wattway

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

EnvironmentPhotovoltaicSolar RoadwaysSolar PowerBicycleInfrastructure
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!