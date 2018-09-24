Epson's latest home cinema projector offers 4K for under $2,000
Throwing 4K images onto a wall or screen can be very expensive if you opt for projectors like Sony's LSPX-A1 laser model. But a 4K-capable projector doesn't have to cost the same as a luxury car, as Epson is proving with its Home Cinema 4010 4K Pro-UHD projector.
"Epson's new Home Cinema 4010 4K Pro-UHD projector represents a new type of 4K experience for home theater projection," said the company's Rodrigo Catalan. "Utilizing proprietary resolution-enhancement technology, along with advanced forms of HDR and image processing, the Home Cinema 4010 produces incredible brightness, color accuracy, and image detail for the ultimate 4K experience."
At its heart, the 4010 features Epson's "advanced pixel shifting technology" for precise control of three 1,920 x 1080 pixel LCD panels. The system is able to accept an input resolution of 4,096 x 2,160 and is said to match home theater models with native 4K performance for color, brightness and resolution.
The projector is rated at 2,400 lumens of peak brightness, with a 200,000:1 contrast ratio and support for HDR10, and is capable of delivering 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. The inclusion of a 12-bit digital processing chip promises smooth action thanks for Frame Interpolation and Advanced Motion Control technologies, a 15-element glass lens offers 2.1x zoom and horizontal lens shift of plus/minus 96 percent and vertical of plus/minus 47 percent makes for flexible placement opportunities.
The Home Cinema 4010 is available now for US$1,999.99 from Epson direct or through select retailers.
Product page: Home Cinema 5010 4K Pro-UHD projector
