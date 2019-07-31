Once the boosters are attached, the payload, nestled safely in its aerodynamic fairing, will be mated to the top of the launch vehicle. The gantry will remain in station around the launch pad, protecting the Ariane 6 from the elements until roughly five hours before blast off. At this point the vast structure will expose the rocket to the (hopefully) clear skies above French Guiana, and retreat to the safety of its pull-back position to watch the fireworks.