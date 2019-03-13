The problem is that batteries generate electricity through electrochemical reactions and old batteries, especially older designs, can explode if they are overstressed, subjected to impacts, or simply start producing gas inside of their casings. If a battery explodes, it can destroy the satellite, send it into a new orbit, or directly expel particles that, though tiny, could endanger other spacecraft as they travel at hypersonic velocities. Though lithium ion batteries are safer than others, they are not completely safe.