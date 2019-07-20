"By combining the spacewalk expertise of our team with the planetary geological knowledge and skills provided by ESA's Pangaea astronaut training, we have rapidly developed, tested and refined viable prototypes for geological sampling," says ESA head of spacewalk training and Neutral Buoyancy Facility (NBF) operations, Hervé Stevenin. "Having our spacewalk experts become skilled in lunar geology and gain awareness of the scientific requirements of an efficient geological traverse has boosted our understanding of what it will take to collect scientifically relevant samples from the lunar surface. We have been able to combine this knowledge with what we know about the constraints of lunar spacewalks to create prototypes that work for both scientists and astronauts."