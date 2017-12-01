Podmakers offers an Escape to adaptable garden getawayView gallery - 15 images
The Escape Pod is built from birch ply and European oak, and is tastefully finished in cedar shingles giving it a strong fairytale feel. The interior meanwhile can be tailored to take on a number of configurations, including an office space with integrated storage, a bedroom with a view of the stars through the domed skylight, a studio with a day bed or a meeting space with room for 10.
The pod comes with insulation and heating, either underfloor or by way of a wood burner, and has curved windows that can be placed at the buyer's discretion. To make full use of these windows, the pod rests on a platform around half a meter (1.6 ft) off the ground that allows it to be rotated to maximize the light shining through.
We reached out to Podmakers to clarify whether this can be done after the pod has been installed and are yet to hear back. But we imagine a handy person with some tools and the right attitude could make some adjustments if need be.
Pricing for the Escape Pod begins at s £19,800 (US$26,7000), though that will vary depending on the configuration and style options.
Source: Podmakers