We only managed to get the whole family inside when sitting up and relaxing ahead of bedtime, though. Lying out to sleep all together would have been too tight, and we originally planned to split two and two, but instead the two children were able to enjoy the comfort of sleeping with mom, complete with a trusty lab at their feet, while dad stretched out all alone in the roof-top tent. Everyone slept well, and packing three people + furry friend into the insulated cabin provided natural warmth enough to fully combat outside temperatures dipping into the low 40s F (low single digits C). Dad's a warm sleeper so no issues upstairs, either.