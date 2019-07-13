The Swiss Army Sprinter went up for sale a few months ago for a price of US$160,000, but we're thinking the type of customer throwing that kind of cash around will want to have a hand in customizing his or her own van from the ground up, which happens to be Benchmark's speciality. The company works closely with each client, starting from a bullet-point list of wants and needs, moving through concept development, and finishing off with van construction. The customer purchases the van separately, but Benchmark can assist in sourcing the right vehicle.