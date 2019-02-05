Sydney-based Ocean Guardian's eSpear utilizes that same system, but it takes the form a "gun" that can be carried in an optional thigh holster, then pulled out when needed. If users think that a shark is getting a little too close, they squeeze the trigger. Doing so causes a forward section of the device to slide/pivot out from the main body, exposing two electrodes to the water. This, in turn, instantly creates an electrical field surrounding the device, measuring 1 meter across by 2.5 m in length (3.3 by 8.2 ft).