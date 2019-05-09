These days, the capabilities of the humble shovel don't necessarily need to end with digging holes. Over the past few years we've seen crafty gearmakers work all kinds of complimentary bits and pieces into the typical shovel design, ranging from fishing lines to matches to flashlights and many things in between. The latest comes from EST Gear and packs an impressive 18 tools into one, and can be taken apart and packed neatly into a pouch for easy carry into the wilderness.