But there's more to the story. This mass transfer would have shaken up the gravitational balance of the system, sending the helium-core star drifting away from its more massive partner. That journey, in turn, disrupts the orbit of the third star, which would have been thrown back inwards, towards the big star. After a slow dance of doom, the two stars finally collide and throw off waves of material, causing a glow that was seen as a brightening in the mid-19th century.