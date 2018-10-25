"We have adopted the most ambitious legislation against single-use plastics," says EU rapporteur Frédérique Ries. "It is up to us now to stay the course in the upcoming negotiations with the Council, due to start as early as November. Today's vote paves the way to a forthcoming and ambitious directive. It is essential in order to protect the marine environment and reduce the costs of environmental damage attributed to plastic pollution in Europe, estimated at 22 billion euros by 2030."