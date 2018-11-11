Regarded by its building partners as biggest and most successful defense collaboration program ever undertaken in Europe, the Eurofighter is one of the last 4th generation fighter aircraft to be developed at the end of the Cold War. It began life as the British Aerospace Experimental Aircraft Programme (EAP) in the 1980s and eventually evolved into a joint project by Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain to produce what was, at first, an air superiority fighter, but soon turned into a multi-role aircraft to replace a wide variety of aircraft.