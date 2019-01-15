Category two would allow using larger drones over crowds, but only ones that could demonstrate they wouldn't injure people if they fell on them or flew into them. The FAA proposes a limit of 11 ft-lbs of kinetic energy as the maximum acceptable amount of force a crash might result in on a bystander, and says this kind of performance-based requirement "enables the ingenuity of the industry" to come up with exactly how to achieve it. Likewise, category two drones must not have exposed props that could lacerate human skin – but again, it's up to manufacturers to figure out how to achieve that, either through prop design, prop guards or otherwise.