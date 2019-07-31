From Facebook's standpoint, if this kind of technology could be applied non-invasively for the general population, it could allow folks to, for example, send a text message without even taking out their phone. While our brains move quickly and generate a monumental amount of data, the fingers we use to type things out operate much more slowly. The social media giant has said it is working on a system that would allow us to type from our brains around five times faster than our humble fingers are capable of, aspirations that echo that of Elon Musk's Neuralink venture, and other researchers in the field.