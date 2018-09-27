A Facebook 360 and Red Digital Cinema collaboration that began in May 2017 has finally produced fruit. The Manifold camera is pitched as the "first studio-ready camera system for immersive 6DoF storytelling." The ball-shaped device is packed with 8K cameras covering multiple angles, meaning that wearers of compatible VR headsets like the Oculus Quest will be able to not only look around a scene, but also move around within it.