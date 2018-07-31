To improve the charging rate, one must improve the rate at which the electrically charged lithium ions travel from the positive to the negative electrode. In the past, scientists have tried to achieve this by building peculiar nanostructures inside the electrodes, usually with the aim of reducing the distance that lithium ions have to travel. But nanoparticles are tricky and expensive to work with, and they also produce unwanted chemical reactions that shorten the battery's lifespan.