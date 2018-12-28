Italian shipyard upsizes luxury with launch of its first 351-ft gigayachtView gallery - 13 images
Italian shipyard Benetti, in partnership Imperial (acting as Build Supervisor and Yacht Manager), has recently launched its largest yacht to date, with an additional two "gigayachts" to be released by the firm over the coming months. Dubbed FB277, the enormous 351-ft (107-m) vessel is designed to travel the world for extended periods and boasts all the comforts one would expect.
Powered by a diesel electric propulsion system, the FB277 is built with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure. With a beam of 48.8 ft (15.2-meters) and a full load displacement of 3,300 tons, the FB277 features eight oversized deluxe cabins to accommodate 12 guests, plus the captain's suite. An additional 17 crew cabins accommodate a total 32 crew members.
"We are thrilled to see the launch of this beautiful giga yacht. The first of three currently under construction in parallel in Livorno," says Benetti's CEO Franco Fusignani. "FB277 is, in reality, more beautiful and impressive than we could ever have possibly imagined."
"The giga yacht "FB277" is a stunning creation of epic proportions. From the exterior, her elongated and linear profile, emphasized by balanced ribbons of glazing, speak to the admirer of contemporary and minimal design," adds Benetti. "Her strong plumb bow is businesslike and rooted in the practical need to tackle swelling seas with ease and comfort. Here also, a vast helicopter pad makes for uncomplicated landings. To the stern each gently staggered deck ends in graceful sweep downwards."
The Wheelhouse Deck boasts the owner's cabin with twin port and starboard balconies, a fully equipped private bathroom and walk through dressing rooms. The Upper Deck features large lounge and dining quarters, while the Main Deck houses seven extra-large VIP guest cabins, each with a private bathroom. The crew quarters are stretched across both the Lower and Under Lower Decks.
On board highlights include a touch and go helipad, a grand piano, cinema, several interior and exterior entertaining zones, outdoor sun pads, large outdoor swimming pool on the Sun Deck, plus a luxurious day spa with hammam, massage room and gym.
"FB277 marks an important step in Imperial history by being not only the first and biggest superyacht ever delivered in Italy by a private shipyard, but also being one of the most exclusive vessel available for charter from Summer 2019 and beyond," says Julia Stewart, Imperial Director. "FB277" is a major milestone for our industry, by her extraordinary proportions, her impressive high ceilings on both exterior and interior sides and the fantastic amenities she is carrying … We are proud to give birth to a successful superyacht, and we look forward to seeing her sporty, roaring lines cruising along the seven seas."
FB277 will be ready for charter in June next year. We also look forward to previewing the additional two gigayachts to be revealed by Benetti over the coming months.
Source: Benetti
