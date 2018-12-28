"FB277 marks an important step in Imperial history by being not only the first and biggest superyacht ever delivered in Italy by a private shipyard, but also being one of the most exclusive vessel available for charter from Summer 2019 and beyond," says Julia Stewart, Imperial Director. "FB277" is a major milestone for our industry, by her extraordinary proportions, her impressive high ceilings on both exterior and interior sides and the fantastic amenities she is carrying … We are proud to give birth to a successful superyacht, and we look forward to seeing her sporty, roaring lines cruising along the seven seas."