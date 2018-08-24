There are no vents on a Feher lid. Much like car air-con systems, they work better when the outside air is kept out. A small thermoelectric pump at the back of the lid cools and dehumidifies air before pushing it out across the top of your dome. It's designed such that it's not a distracting or forceful feeling – "no ice cream headache," as Feher puts it – rather just a cooler environment for your bonce to be in that helps your whole body feel fresher.