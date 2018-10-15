Designed by Seattle-based startup Angry Lychee, the Wi-Fi-connected Felik is intended to be mounted on a wall or placed on a shelf, and is equipped with an infrared camera that it uses to detect movement. When your pet enters the device's field of vision, Felik is reportedly able to identify them as a moving animal, and it starts tracking their movements. It is claimed to know which end of them is the front, and can thus predict which way they're about to go.