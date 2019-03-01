As to the F8 Tributo, it looks ... Well, frankly, almost exactly like its predecessor despite the fact that Ferrari calls this "a bridge to a new design language." The overall body shape has remained all but identical, while each detail has been tweaked just enough to call it a different car. It's like the designers hit randomize on all the bolt-ons. The key visual difference to the casual fan will be the scoopier hood, heavily reminiscent of the "S-Duct" on the 488 Pista track special. Hey, nice studio backdrop you've got there guys! The vented Lexan engine cover will also be distinctive, a nod to the F40. None of this is necessarily bad – like the 488 GTB before it, it looks terrific.