In addition to easier access from kitchen to cabin, we'd imagine the full pass-through is nice if you want to lie in bed and enjoy the view out of the open tailgate – certainly better than a smaller side door. Beyond that, we're not sure it offers any great advantages, but it is definitely different from the more common set-up that cuts off the tailgate kitchen completely from the cabin. All in all, the design feels roomier and more flexible, though you might just end up filling the extra space with the cooler, stove and cooking gear you'd otherwise store in a larger kitchen.